Joseph Paintsil Balances Football and Music Career with Ease

LA Galaxy and Black Stars winger Joseph Painstil has emphasized that his passion for music does not interfere with his football career.

The 2024 MLS Cup champion has carved out a space in the music world alongside his sporting achievements, with several songs in his catalogue, including Unbreakable, Without You, Make You Sing, and his latest release, Blessing.

Following in the footsteps of footballers like Asamoah Gyan and Kevin-Prince Boateng, who also pursued music while actively playing, Painstil has found a way to thrive both on the pitch and in the studio. Los Angeles, with its vibrant music scene, has proved to be the ideal environment for Painstil to explore his dual passions. His announcement to join LA Galaxy was accompanied by the release of Unbreakable, which garnered over 165,000 views on Instagram.

In an exclusive interview with 3Sports at his residence, Painstil discussed how he manages to balance his music and football commitments. He clarified that he only focuses on music during the offseason, making it a point to dedicate his free time to creating music. “I only focus on my free days, like now that we are on vacation. When the season starts, I have to really focus on just football because when the season starts, I don’t focus on music. I will be distracted. I will have two ways of dealing with things, and that is not good for an athlete,” he explained.

One of Painstil’s tracks, Blessing, has become a fan favourite and is now part of the matchday atmosphere at LA Galaxy’s home games. This warm reception from the Galaxy family was underscored during the team’s victory parade at Dignity Health Sports Park’s Legends Plaza, where thousands of fans sang along to Blessing. “I felt really happy, especially when we had the warm-up, they also played it. It’s a good feeling when they appreciate your song in the United States, which is also a music country,” Painstil said. “So me finding my music being played in the stands and speakers around the stadium is such a great feeling. After we won the league, they played it, and I was singing along to it. It makes me feel good knowing that these people have really accepted me.”

Looking ahead, Painstil shared plans to perform at events during the festive season, further blending his love for football and music into a fulfilling career.