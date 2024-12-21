Joseph Paintsil Denies Claims of Lack of Commitment to Black Stars

Black Stars forward Joseph Paintsil has responded to claims questioning his commitment to the national team, firmly denying any suggestion that he lacks dedication.

Paintsil emphasized that being called up to represent Ghana is a significant honor, and he views it as a blessing.

Speaking in an interview with Accra-based TV3, Paintsil expressed, “I am always committed to the National Team. It is a blessing when you are called to the National Team to represent. There are a whole lot of players, so if I have been chosen to represent my country, why won’t I be committed?”

The 25-year-old attacker, who currently plays for KRC Genk in Belgium, acknowledged the competition for spots in the Black Stars, but reiterated his strong dedication to the team.

On the matter of limited playing time, Paintsil explained that decisions regarding player selection and game time are made by the coaching staff, who determine the best strategy for the team’s success. He added that the coaches know when and where to utilize players in order to help the team progress.

His comments come amid speculation about his role in the national team, with some questioning whether he has been given sufficient opportunities to prove himself. However, Paintsil’s clarification highlights his unwavering commitment to the Black Stars and his respect for the coaching staff’s decisions.