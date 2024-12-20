Joseph Paintsil Dismisses Rumors of Tension with Black Stars Coach Otto Addo

LA Galaxy forward Joseph Paintsil has refuted claims of a strained relationship with Black Stars coach Otto Addo, calling the rumors “unfounded.”

The speculation arose after Paintsil was left out of Ghana’s squad for the 2022 World Cup, with no public explanation from Addo.

Since Addo’s return for a second stint as coach earlier this year, Paintsil’s involvement with the national team has been limited, with the 26-year-old playing just eight minutes in total and missing some call-ups due to injury or personal reasons.

However, in an exclusive interview with 3Sports, Paintsil set the record straight, stating, “Otto Addo and I have a nice relationship, not as people think. He texts me to ask how I’m doing. I have no issues with him, and I know he has no issues with me. We have a good relationship.”

Paintsil, who had an impressive debut season in Major League Soccer, scored 10 goals in the regular season and four in the playoffs, helping LA Galaxy secure the title. Despite limited opportunities with the national team, the forward remains positive about his relationship with Addo and his commitment to the Black Stars.