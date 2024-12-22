Joseph Paintsil Reflects on Stellar Debut Season with LA Galaxy

Black Stars winger Joseph Painstil has described his first season with LA Galaxy as highly productive, following a successful transition to Major League Soccer after Ghana’s underwhelming performance at the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations.

Painstil, who joined the six-time MLS Cup champions from Genk, had an impressive 2022-2023 season, contributing 32 goals in total. Despite interest from Premier League clubs, the dynamic winger opted to move to Dignity Health Sports Park, signing a three-year deal as one of LA Galaxy’s Designated Players. His decision adds him to the growing list of Ghanaian footballers in the MLS, including Jonathan Mensah, Harrison Afful, David Accam, and Yaw Yeboah.

The 25-year-old wasted no time making an impact, starting with a memorable debut against San Jose Earthquakes, where he scored a goal and provided two assists. Painstil finished the regular season with 10 goals and 7 assists in 30 appearances, along with an additional 4 goals and 1 assist in the playoffs.

Speaking exclusively to 3Sports, Painstil shared his excitement about his first season in the league. “My season was really great. I had a fantastic season, especially coming to a league like MLS. It’s a different league but the same football. It was a different style of play, but altogether it was an amazing season for me because I scored a few goals and provided more assists, which helped LA Galaxy win the Western Conference and the MLS Cup.”

LA Galaxy capped off a historic season by ending a 10-year drought to win their sixth MLS Cup, their first since 2014. Painstil is proud to have contributed to this achievement, reflecting on the significance of the victory.

“It feels really great. It’s something every player wants in their career,” he said. “Having Messi, Busquets, and other big names in the league, winning the league is really important because it’s not easy. It’s been 10 years since LA Galaxy won the trophy. Breaking the record was an amazing feeling for us, and for me, it added to my record of winning a trophy with LA Galaxy in my first season.”

Looking ahead, Painstil is determined to help LA Galaxy achieve even more success, with eyes on the 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup.