Joseph Paul Amoah qualifies for 200m finals at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Joseph Paul Amoah
Joseph Paul Amoah

Joseph Paul Amoah has qualified for the finals of the 200 meters race at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK

Joe Paul Amoah was smiling as he cruise home calmly, he certainly has a surprise in the final.

The confidence in the strides of Joe Paul Amoah as he finished 2nd in his semi-final heat is pleasing. A medal in the final is possible,

The qualifiers are Zharnel Hughes, Udodi Onwuzurike, Brendon Rodney, Emmanuel Eseme, Jereem Richards, Joseph Amoah, Sibusiso Matsenjwa and Shajar Abbas.

