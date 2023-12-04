Joseph Wemakor honored for his commitment to gender equality

In a significant acknowledgment of his tireless advocacy for gender parity, Joseph Wemakor was awarded a citation of honor by I BELIEVE GLOBAL, an international organization known for its dedication to fostering equality and empowering women.

This honor reflects Wemakor’s unwavering commitment to promoting gender equality and the substantial impact of his grassroots efforts that align closely with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 5, which targets gender equality.

Joseph Wemakor, a revered gender activist and human rights advocate, has long been recognized for his active participation in various initiatives aimed at challenging gender stereotypes and advocating for the rights of women and girls in society.

His work often involves collaborations with both local and international organizations dedicated to advancing gender equality and providing support for policies that aim to close the gender gap.

The ceremony, attended by gender advocates, civil society organizations, and representatives from the international community, provided a platform not only to celebrate Wemakor’s contributions but also to reinforce the collective commitment to advancing gender equality.

The Citation of Honor bestowed upon Wemakor underscores his significant role as a catalyst for change in gender-related issues.

Wemakor’s approach to gender advocacy involves a multilateral strategy that encompasses education, community engagement, and the push for policy reforms.

He has been instrumental in organizing workshops, seminars, and campaigns geared towards raising awareness and generating discourse on gender-based violence, discrimination, and the importance of women’s leadership and political participation.

Furthermore, his efforts are fortified by his aptitude for utilizing the media as a force for change.

By writing articles, engaging in public speaking, and conducting interviews, Wemakor effectively disseminates information that raises awareness and promotes gender equality.

I BELIEVE GLOBAL’s decision to honor Wemakor with this citation is not just a symbolic gesture but also an affirmation of the vital role that individuals play in the global movement for gender equality.

His example serves as an inspiration for others to join the cause and contribute to the creation of a more equitable world.

Acknowledgment from an organization of I BELIEVE GLOBAL’s stature provides not only recognition but also motivation for activists to continue their quest for gender balance.

This award is anticipated to enhance Wemakor’s influence and enable him to reach wider audiences, thus amplifying his message and the impact of his work.

In a world where gender disparities continue to exist, it is the dedication of individuals like Joseph Wemakor, in conjunction with the support of organizations like I BELIEVE GLOBAL, that propels society towards a more just and equal future.

This citation is a testament to the power of unwavering commitment to a cause and the difference it can make in the lives of many.

Each accolade, such as the one presented to Wemakor, not only recognizes personal achievements but also cumulatively paves the way for enduring global progress.

It serves as a clarion call for advocates, policymakers, and citizens to redouble efforts toward gender equality, ensuring that future generations inherit a world where equality is not an aspiration but a reality.

During the hybrid (physical/virtual) award ceremony, a few notable people were also honored for their contributions that are impacting efforts to achieve gender equality in Ghana and beyond.

They include Oheneyere Gifty Anti (Renowned Gender Advocate), Mrs. Esther Darko-Mensah (Activist), Mrs. Sabina Anokye Mensah (Renowned Gender Expert), Prof. Maurice Apprey, University of Virginia, USA (Advocate for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, and Advancing Gender Equality), and Mr. Siapha Kamara (Renowned Gender Expert).

Others are Dr. Emmanuel Ayifah, Deputy Country Director, SEND Ghana, Mr. Harold Nii Amoo (Researcher-Gender Economics, Kobe University Japan), Mr. Justice Mawuli Godzo, University of Education; Winneba and Abdul-Aziz Seidu (Researcher-Public Health, University of Australia), Dr. Sérgio Bordalo e Sá, University of Lisbon, Portugal, Leela M. Kpukuyou-Browne (Gender Advocate and Empowerment Practitioner).

Source : Joshua Elikplim Adjei.