Joseph Wemakor selected for Fortifying the Truth Cohort by global human rights group WITNESS

Esteemed Ghanaian journalist and human rights advocate Joseph Kobla Wemakor has achieved a significant milestone in his career by being chosen to join the prestigious Fortifying the Truth Cohort by WITNESS, a leading global human rights organization.

This selection highlights Wemakor’s steadfast dedication to combating harmful narratives and empowering marginalized communities through advanced digital verification techniques, establishing him as a key figure in the realms of journalism and human rights advocacy.

Wemakor’s groundbreaking project proposal and unwavering commitment to upholding truth and combating misinformation have garnered recognition from the selection panel, earning him a coveted position among 17 passionate journalists and frontline human rights defenders in West Africa.

The cohort members are slated to undergo an intensive three-day training session on community-based digital verification techniques in Abuja, Nigeria, from May 29th to 31st, 2024.

In a heartfelt letter congratulating Wemakor on his selection, Jacquelyn Jasper-Ikpendu, Program Assistant for Africa at WITNESS, expressed enthusiasm for his innovative approach and pledged unwavering support to help realize his impactful idea.

This opportunity not only provides Wemakor with a platform to enhance his skills but also facilitates networking with peers from across Africa, fostering idea exchange and mutual learning within the vibrant cohort.

This recent achievement adds to Wemakor’s impressive portfolio of impactful contributions to journalism and human rights advocacy.

From his notable selection among 30 distinguished African human rights defenders for Human Rights Training of Trainers in Tanzania last October to his recognition among 25 science and health reporters in Ghana for specialized training in infectious disease reporting and health-related issues by the Centre for Science and Health Communication in May 2023, Wemakor has consistently showcased a dedication to excellence and innovation.

His advocacy for environmental awareness and journalistic excellence, as demonstrated at the African Climate Risks Conference (ACRC19) in Ethiopia in 2019, underscores his commitment to amplifying marginalized voices and addressing critical issues.

Additionally, his participation in significant workshops such as the Afreximbank Media Workshop on Intra-African Trade in Casablanca, Morocco, in 2018 and the Bloomberg Media Initiative Africa Financial Journalism Program in Ghana in 2019 has broadened his professional horizons and reinforced his commitment to journalistic integrity and impactful storytelling.

Joseph Kobla Wemakor, a renowned Ghanaian human rights activist, dedicated humanitarian, and influential journalist, is also the founder and executive director of Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG), an NGO committed to fighting for the rights of marginalized groups in society.

Joseph is the recipient of the Africa Peace Advocates Award in 2023, a nominee for the AfricanDefenders Shield Award in the same year, and the winner of the 5th UN Global Entreps Awards, among other accolades and honors.

As Wemakor embarks on this transformative journey with WITNESS and his esteemed cohort peers in 2024, his selection for the Fortifying the Truth program serves as a testament to his tireless efforts in combating misinformation and advocating for marginalized voices.

Source: Joshua Elikplim Adjei