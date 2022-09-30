Joseph Wemakor  to participate in Digital Clinic for Civic Actors in  Nigeria

Executive Director of Human Rights Reporters Ghana-NGO (HRRG) Joseph Wemakor, is among the first cohort of selected leaders of civil society organizations (CSOs) across West Africa invited to participate in the Digital Clinic for Civic Actors by the Spaces for Change (S4C), a non-governmental organization, situated in Lagos in collaboration with Interactive Initiative for Social Impact (Dataphyte).

The training aims to equip civic actors with practical skills to safeguard and mitigate risks in the digital world

The goal is to help journalists and civil society protect their information, data, devices, and communications against digital security risks.

This forms part of an initiative of the Civic Space Resource Hub for Civil Society Organizations project in West Africa (CSR-Hub) which seeks to offer capacity building and technical support to CSOs across four strategic pillars such as Civic Space Protection, Governance, and Regulatory Compliance, Digital Security and Protection and Resource Mobilization and Financial Resilience

Mr. Wemakor was selected out of over 60 applicants in West Africa by the project team of assessors who found him duly qualified for a spot in the training program.

The staunch human rights activist, among other cohorts expected to join the Clinic from Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Nigeria will be well schooled on whistleblowing policies and practices, digital rights, and its impact on the work of the media, CSOs, and human rights defenders and how to hold power accountable in a digital world, etc.

The cohorts are expected to benefit from a 12-month fully funded training, workshops, coaching, technical support, and financial resilience building across the pillars under the project.