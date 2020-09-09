The Executive Director of Human Rights Reporters Ghana (HRRG), Joseph Wemakor has been listed among high-profile speakers who are poised to open fruitful discussions focused on human rights violations rearing ugly heads around the world with emphasis on cases in South Korea.

The event dubbed: ‘Summit on South Korea: Covid-19 and Human Rights Abuses’, slated for September 10 to 11, 2020 at 2pm each day will convene an audience and distinguished speakers made up of human rights activists, advocates, lawyers and journalists from across the world via zoom.

A statement released by the event organizers on Tuesday indicated that human rights abuses have been on the rise in the Covid-19 world.

“The statistics show that in Ghana particularly, there are many recorded cases of domestic abuses in various homes and the situation is not different in other jurisdictions such as South Korea where the government is reportedly targeting minority groups in the name of fighting Covid-19,” the statement read.

“We all need to remind ourselves that human rights are not optional and we don’t get to choose which rights to respect and those we don’t have to respect,” AHRFI’s Campaign and Advocacy Director, Mr Kwame Batun said.

Some other acclaimed speakers which Mr. Wemakor will rub shoulders with vividly highlighted on the event banner include Ambassador Martin Ohumoibhi, a former President of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Richard Normanyo Esq, Private Legal Practitioner and Mr. Isaac Kwame Batun, Campaign and Advocacy Director at Accra Human Rights Forum International (AHRI).

The event, a brainchild of Accra Human Rights Forum International (AHRI) will be streamed live on the event organizer’s Facebook page.