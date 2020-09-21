Joseph Wemakor is my beautiful name and I’m so proud of it.

I’m very passionate about defending, protecting and promoting human rights, religious freedom and above all peace.

My commitment level towards the above is awesome and my quest for peace is unquenchable.

Everywhere I go, I preach peace, drink peace, and eat peace, smoke peace, bath with f*ck peace, love peace and live my whole life with and in peace.

Do you know what that really means to me?

Well, it’s by no coincidence I happened to have been recognized as a Global Peace Ambassador in unique ways, even recently got selected as a Taskforce Member (Ghana National Focal Person) to lead the African Network of Young Leaders for Peace and Sustainable Development (ANYL4SD), an affiliate of a high repute International Civil Society Organization in Ghana.

Indeed no mean feat right? That sounds nice!

If you care to know, I’m a staunch human rights activist/ defender without a border, a youth leader/advocate, and SDGs champion, a trained climate change proponent and a social entrepreneur. Interestingly, I equally hold other positions which I’d like to shelve for now.

But due to dint of hard work, tenacity, loyalty and dedication to task; promotion and protection of human rights, I’ve won an accolade from my colleagues including my lecturers who in their uniqueness decided to label me instead by a novel name simply called: ‘Human Rights’.

Asem oo!, Ayigbeman will simply put it: “Esese loo!

Eeerrh, can you really fathom this?

Anyway, I can see your curiosity to know has been satisfied and I’m really glad you are now discerning.

Thank God my nickname is no longer a secret.

But in case you are still in doubt, please do not hesitate to ask for more.

Or is there any way I can still be of help?