Joseph Yammin’s Cryptic Post Sparks Speculation Over NDC Appointments

Joseph Yammin, the National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has stirred social media with a cryptic post following President John Dramani Mahama’s recent appointments.

On January 21, 2025, Yammin shared a photo on X featuring himself, Mustapha Foyo Gbande, the party’s Deputy General Secretary, and others at a gathering. The image was accompanied by a thought-provoking proverb: “We live in a strange world where the poor walk miles to get food and the rich walk miles to digest it.”

The proverb, which seems to comment on societal inequalities where the poor struggle for sustenance while the wealthy simply exercise to burn it off, has sparked speculation about the real meaning behind Yammin’s words. Many believe the message may subtly address the current political environment, particularly the recent appointments within the NDC.

Critics quickly linked Yammin’s post to the ongoing political developments, with some suggesting that it could be a veiled response to his exclusion from any of the recent appointments. Despite his significant contributions to the NDC’s success in the December 7 elections, Yammin was notably left out of the new appointments. This has raised questions about why someone with such loyalty and dedication to the party, particularly during crucial times, was not given a prominent role in the new government.

Others have speculated that Yammin’s post reflects frustration with the selection process, pointing out that some of those appointed may be newcomers or less involved in the party’s recent electoral successes.

Though Yammin’s tweet did not directly reference the new appointments, it has fueled debate about the fairness and recognition of long-standing members’ contributions. Many supporters of Yammin have expressed hope that, despite the current omission, his hard work and commitment to the party will eventually be acknowledged with an appointment that reflects his role in the NDC’s victory.

Read the tweets below:

