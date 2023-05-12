Joseph Yensu Out of Aowin NDC Contest As Court Grants Interlocutory Injunction

The Sefwi Wiawso High Court has granted an interlocutory injunction against Joseph Yensu, a parliamentary aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Aowin Constituency, and the NDC itself.

The court has ordered them to refrain from using the parliamentary nomination forms submitted by Joseph Yensu, the first defendant, to contest as a parliamentary aspirant in the constituency. The order will remain in force until the final determination of the case.

It may be recalled that Bamford Richard, Mamile Beatrice, and Kofi Abraham, the plaintiffs/applicants, have filed a suit against Joseph Yensu and the NDC in the Aowin Constituency for fraudulently procuring his nomination forms for the parliamentary primaries, including using their names as endorsers without their consent.

In its ruling on May 12, 2023, the court ordered, “It is hereby ordered that the defendants/respondents herein themselves, their assigns, agents, workmen, and all other persons lawfully claiming through them be restrained from using the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Nomination Forms submitted by Joseph Yensu (1st defendant) to contest as a parliamentary aspirant in the Aowin Constituency, Western Region, until the final determination of this case.”

The court arrived at the decision to grant the interlocutory injunction after reading the affidavit and supplementary affidavit of Banfoh Richard, filed on March 30, 2023, and May 10, 2023, respectively, in support of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction. Additionally, the court heard the substantive submissions of Evans Amankwah Esq., counsel for and on behalf of the plaintiffs/applicants on motion for an order for interlocutory injunction.

With this ruling, it is clear that Joseph Yensu will not be able to participate in tomorrow’s contest in the Aowin Constituency.

Attached is the Interlocutory Injunction Order given by the Court: