Joseph Zubil wins 3rd Edition of the Osagyefo Criterium Race

Joseph Zubil of Team Epic won this year’s Elite Men criterium in the 3rd Edition of the Osagyefo Race at the Accra Sports stadium over a heated circuit of 129.5km in a grueling 25 laps pinning down an average speed of 38.93km/hr to edge out of Nigerian sprinter Abdul Malik Yusif Alhassan of Team Subsea in a time of 3:19:35.

Zubil took home a medal and a cash prize of Gh15,000, while Abdul Malik Yusif Alhassan took home Gh7000 with Gladiators finisher Nuru Pardie Alhassan taking home a cool Gh5000 for the third position.

In the female category over 77.7km over 15laps registering an average speed of 32.54km/hr Nigerian Ese Okpeseraye finishing in a time of 2:15:17: to secure the first place while Mary Samuel took second position in 2:23:55 and Treasure Coxson was third in 2:23:55.

Oldest Cyclist, Annan Adams managed to pick up the pieces, finishing with the young blooded boys in a time of 3:19:48 to a cool cash of Gh1000.

This year’s event was sponsored by Gladiators cycling club in collaboration with the Ghana Cycling Federation, Dalex, DHL, Oswal Investment Ltd, and supported by Voltic, Kaz, GBB, PayAll, Alisa Hotel, Cycle City, Kowri, 787 and Gladiators.