Josephine Oppong-Yeboah urges media to promote gender equality

Ghanaian media practitioner and gender advocate, Josephine Oppong-Yeboah, has urged colleagues in the media fraternity, especially female journalists to help break the bias against women and promote gender equality.

She said female journalists have greater responsibility to help advance the cause of women in society and increase reportage on issues affecting their development.

Ms Oppong-Yeboah noted that women and girls continue to face myriad of challenges in day-to-day activities, saying “some women are unable to own their own property in some parts of the country or have access to land.”

She made the call in a media interview ahead of this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration.

The IWD, which is celebrated on March 8 each year is a global day dedicated to celebrating the socio-economic, cultural, and political achievements of women.

The 2022 celebration is on the theme: “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.”

Ms Oppong-Yeboah said when female media practitioners – who better understand the problems of women – take interest in highlighting the challenges of women in society, it would help in addressing same.

Ms Oppong-Yeboah is an award winning Ghanaian media personality with over 20 years of experience in broadcast journalism.

She is a senior News Anchor, Producer, Senior Reporter and Regional Editor/Coordinator at Metro TV Ghana. She has worked with media organisations such as Africa Watch Magazine as the Country Manager, e.TV Ghana as a Senior News Anchor and Producer.

Similarly, she has worked with the Sunyani based Sky 96.7fm, as an anchor, reporter and Joy 99.7 FM’s Brong Ahafo Regional correspondent. Josephine Oppong-Yeboah also worked at Top Radio now Top FM, as a deputy programmes manager, news anchor and programme host.

She also served as the executive producer and sit-in host for Metro TV’s flagship programme “Good morning Ghana” from 2012 to 2017.

Due to her special interest in gender-related issues, she covers the UN Commission on the Status of Women as well as the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities at the UN Headquarters every year.

Josephine Oppong-Yeboah holds a Bachelor of Arts in information studies/Political science from the University of Ghana and Diploma in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism.