Josh Blakk Thrills Hundreds with O.N.E Concert: An Evening of Musical Brilliance in Accra



Ghanaian artist, Josh Blakk, enchanted audiences with his O.N.E concert at Alliance Française in Accra, Ghana, on December 14, 2023. The concert, dedicated to his “ONE” album released on December 15, drew over 200 attendees, a testament to his widespread admiration and belief in his artistic prowess.

Performing tracks such as “Iyawo,” “Number 1,” and “Naadu” from his latest album, Blakk’s charismatic stage presence had patrons eagerly anticipating each note, nodding along in excitement. The diverse audience resonated with the soulful melodies and enthusiastically responded to the captivating performances.

Other notable artists who joined him on stage, include Six Strings, Darkua, SBL World, Reynolds the Gentleman, and Kojo Cue, adding an extra layer of musical brilliance to the already vibrant event.

Driven by his passion for innovation in music, Josh Blakk founded the Waakye Band, initially rooted in soul and highlife but now exploring various genres.

His unique creation, “High Soul,” marries the rhythms of Highlife with soulful melodies, showcasing his dedication to pushing musical boundaries.

The O.N.E album, a testament to Josh Blakk’s musical evolution, is now available on all digital platforms. Listeners are invited to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of African music, a soulful journey curated by one of Ghana’s most dynamic musical talents. Stream

THE O.N.E album here https://vyd.co/JoshBlakkOne

By Barimah Amoaning Samuel