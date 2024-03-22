Joshua Baraka teams up with Simi and Qing Madi for “Dalilah” remix.

In true spirit of Women’s History Month, Ugandan breakout star of 2023 Joshua Baraka is gearing up to release the all star remix to his sizzling anthem “Dalilah”.

“Dalilah” is a fan favorite record off his third EP ‘Growing Pains’ and gained 1 million streams on Spotify in under 8 weeks signifying Joshua’s deep connection with his fans through his music.

Following the official music video that captures Joshua’s captivating storytelling and mulling lyricism, a remix rapping two trailblazing African artists will follow on March 22nd.

Nigerian rising star Qing Madi and Afrobeats sensation Simi will join the “Nana” star on the remix and bring joy to their millions of fans with a spellbinding remix showcasing their outstanding talents and music performance.

“I’m happy to be joined by two amazing women on one of my best tracks. To be able to have such talents working with me is an honor I can’t put in words” Joshua mentions.

Joshua, whose 2024 has already gotten off to a breathtaking start by joining Kenya’s Bien (Sauti Sol) and Xenia Manasseh on a European tour for a tour is eager to share the remix with fans and keep pushing African music to the world gleefully.