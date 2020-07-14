Former IBF welterweight champion, Joshua Clottey aka ‘Grandmaster’ has rated the late Alfred Kotey as Ghana’s best boxing champion because he was very skillful and difficult to be hit.

Speaking to boxing commentator and presenter, Alhaji Mahammed Amin Lamptey on the programme ‘Night Of Total Boxing’ on GTV Sports Plus, he described Kotey who was nicknamed ‘Cobra’ as the real boxer with skills, though Ike Quartey was his mentor.

Alfred Kotey represented Ghana at the 1988 Olympic Games and won the WBO bantamweight title in 1994.

According to Joshua Clottey, boxing is a very difficult sport but he chose it and became a super star after dropping out of school.

He expressed that every champion should be respected because after winning the world title, it becomes like a tattoo on your body.

He noted that at some time, he felt he was the last man standing as he was classed with the likes of Floyd Mayweather, Manny Pacquiao, Margarito, Zab Judah and Miguel Cotto.

Clottey revealed that it is very difficult for African boxers to get fights and win in the USA and Europe, unless they have well connected managers and promoters.

He revealed how he had a problem with his manager which caused him not to perform well against Pacquiao.

He denied losing the fight due to okro soup.

Also callef ‘The Hitter’ Clottey said he could have been a footballer, but chose boxing and very grateful to Laryea Kingson who encouraged him to build his first house.

He cautioned sportsmen on the use of ‘juju’ as it can in the long run affect them, so they should use their knowledge and power to excel.

The former world champion advised the people of Bukom and Muslims not to allow politicians to use them, but be wise in registering and voting, and not engaging in uncalled for fighting.

