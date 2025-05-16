Joshua Moszi and B4Bonah unite on emotionally charged new single ‘Away’

Celebrated Ghanaian Grammy certified guitarist, music producer, and singer Joshua Moszi has joined forces with fellow Ghanaian artist B4Bonah on a brand-new track titled ‘Away’. Stream or download ‘Away’ across all major digital platforms here: https://onerpm.link/243177382128

The collaboration delivers a stirring blend of raw emotion, rhythm, and sonic craftsmanship that pushes the boundaries of both artists’ musical identities. ‘Away’ is a genre-bending piece showcasing the rich musical chemistry between Moszi and B4Bonah. The song captures the emotional weight of letting go, yet carries an undercurrent of liberation–its production marked by Moszi’s signature strings and singing and B4Bonah’s introspective lyrics and captivating flow.

Speaking about the collaboration, Joshua Moszi shared, “I’ve always admired B4Bonah’s lyrical honesty and his ability to convey feelings. We created ‘Away’ from a place of vulnerability and groove–it’s music you can feel deeply and still move to.”

“I am always inspired by positive people and I hate bad vibes and that is the building block for Away”.

B4Bonah, known for hits like ‘Dear God’ and ‘My Girl,’ brings a fresh, emotionally charged vocal performance that is matched by Moszi’s vocal performance and intricate instrumentation. ‘Away’ stands as a testament to the evolving sound of Ghana’s new wave–rooted in tradition, but unafraid to experiment. The single is available on all streaming platforms.

Fans of authentic, thought-provoking music will find ‘Away’ not only a sonic experience but an emotional one–crafted by two of Ghana’s most exciting voices.