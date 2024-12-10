Joshua Zaato Describes Alan Kyerematen as the Biggest Loser in the 2024 Elections

Political analyst Joshua Jebuntie Zaato has referred to Alan Kyerematen, the founder of the Movement for Change and Alliance for Revolutionary Change, as the “biggest loser” of the 2024 general elections.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on December 10, Zaato compared Kyerematen’s trajectory to that of former National Democratic Congress (NDC) stalwart Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, whose high expectations did not translate into electoral success.

Zaato pointed out that Kyerematen, a former key figure in the New Patriotic Party (NPP), failed to turn his political prominence into tangible electoral success. After losing the NPP primaries to Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Kyerematen broke away to run as an independent candidate. Despite being one of Ghana’s most marketed political figures for over two decades, Kyerematen’s performance in the 2024 elections fell flat, securing only 0.28% of the vote and placing fourth.

Zaato emphasized that Kyerematen’s independent run was intended to position him as a major player in Ghanaian politics, but it instead revealed his political vulnerabilities. He noted that even lesser-known candidates, like Nana Kwame Bediako (“Cheddar”), outperformed Kyerematen, underlining his lack of impact.

Zaato compared Kyerematen’s fall to that of Spio-Garbrah, a well-marketed NDC figure whose expectations were never met at the ballot box. He warned that Kyerematen’s political future seemed uncertain, with few options remaining for him, either to return to the NPP, where he faces rejection due to his defection, or remain isolated in his political pursuits.

Zaato summed up Kyerematen’s political journey as one filled with ambition but ending in disappointment. His once-promising career now faces an uncertain future, as the electorate humbled him despite his long-standing visibility in Ghanaian politics.