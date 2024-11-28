Jospong Group and Zoomlion Staff Embark on Peace Evangelism Walk Ahead of 2024 Elections

On Thursday, November 28, 2024, staff members of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) and Zoomlion Ghana Limited (ZGL) participated in a peace evangelism exercise as part of the group’s Annual Thanksgiving Service.

The event aimed to spread the Gospel and promote peace and unity in Ghana, particularly in anticipation of the upcoming general elections on December 7, 2024.

The evangelism walk began at the JGC premises and proceeded along the main Ashley Botwe-Nmai-Dzorn road to the School Junction in Accra. Participants, including staff and members of the public, engaged pedestrians, motorists, and residents in conversations about the transformative power of Jesus Christ’s love and the importance of maintaining peace and harmony in the country.

In an interview with the media, the Chief Operating Officer for Environment and Sanitation at JGC, Mrs. Florence Larbi, emphasized the significance of this year’s event, particularly as it coincided with the national elections. She explained, “This occasion is a time of gratitude to God for His faithfulness and the peace we have enjoyed as a nation. As part of our thanksgiving activities, we are also advocating peace ahead of the upcoming elections.” She appealed to Ghanaians to preserve the peace in the country, urging everyone to work together for a stable and united Ghana.

Mrs. Sophia Kudjordji, Chief Corporate Communications Officer of JGC, expressed that the peace walk had become an integral part of their annual thanksgiving celebrations over the past several years. She encouraged Ghanaians to prioritize peace and stability, particularly with the elections just around the corner. “Let us continue to cherish the peaceful reputation Ghana has upheld over the years,” she urged.

Bishop Tackie-Yarboi of the Victory Bible Church delivered a powerful sermon during the service, urging the congregation to focus on their individual journeys with Christ. He advised against comparing one’s progress to others, stating, “True peace and fulfillment come from living a Christ-like life.” His message called for personal peace and trust in God’s plan for each individual.

In line with the theme of peace, District Commander of the Lakeside District Police, DSP Shaibu Alhassan Sabi, assured the public that the police were fully prepared to ensure peace and order during the elections. He stressed the importance of personal responsibility in maintaining security and advised citizens to prioritize unity and love over political differences. “Let us preach peace, for there is no place as sweet as home,” he urged, calling for collective action in safeguarding the nation’s peace.

The event highlighted the role of individuals and organizations in fostering a peaceful electoral process, with a strong focus on unity, responsible citizenship, and spiritual growth.