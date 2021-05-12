Madam Kudjordji Sophia-Lisa, Chief Corporate Communication Officer for the Group presenting the items to Alhaji Laif, Protocol Officer for the Chief Imam and Alhaji Ahmed Suleman Anderson, Deputy Ameer III, Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Ghana and receiving blessings from Sheikh Sharubutu.
The Executive chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Mr Joseph Siaw-Agyepong has donated 20 bags of rice, 10 boxes of oil and undisclosed amount of cash to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osumanu Nuhu Sharubutu.

The donation which is done annually by Mr Agyepong was to support the Chief Imam to put a smile on his family and the Muslim Ummah around him during the Eidul-Fitir to climax the 30days of Ramadan.

Madam Kudjordji Sophia-Lisa, Chief Corporate Communication Officer for the Group presented the items to the National Chief Imam at his residence in Accra on Wednesday.

She said they were appreciative of the efforts of Sheikh Sharubutu in handling national issues and Ramadan (fasting) was an important religious duty on Muslims which must be climaxed with peace and happiness.

“In this regard, Mr Siaw-Agyepong and the entire Jospong Group are giving the items as their token to the National Chief Imam to celebrate with his family and the people around him”.

In another related development, the Executive Chairman again donated 10 bags of rice and five boxes of oil and an undisclosed amount to the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission
Sheikh Sharubutu expressed gratitude to Mr Siaw-Agyepong for the gesture and prayed for him and the Jospong Group.

He said putting a smile on another person’s face was a blessing, adding, “if you put a smile on another person’s face, you will never lack from God.”

Alhaji Ahmed Suleman Anderson, Deputy Ameer III, Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Ghana said Ramadan was a month of sharing, and also instilled discipline on the Muslim Ummah and the donation would support their efforts at sharing with the vulnerable and needy families and thanked Mr Siaw-Agyepong and the entire Jospong Group for the gesture.

