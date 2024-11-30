Jospong Group Joins Chief Imam for Thanksgiving Service

The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, and staff members of the Group, joined the National Chief Imam and the Muslim Ummah at the Ghana National Mosque Complex in Accra for the company’s annual thanksgiving service.

The event, held on Friday, November 29, 2024, was an opportunity for the Jospong Group to express gratitude to God for His mercies.

Dr. Siaw Agyepong extended his appreciation to God for the life of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, and thanked him for his prayers for the group.

He also urged citizens to maintain peace during the upcoming December 7 elections.

“We have only one Ghana, so let’s protect the peace,” he stressed.

The Jospong Group used the ceremony to donate bags of rice, boxes of oil, and a cash donation to the National Chief Imam to support his benevolent activities.

For his part, Sheikh Dr. Sharubutu expressed gratitude to Dr. Siaw Agyepong and his group for the gesture.

He offered a special prayer for the group, seeking divine blessings and excellence in all their endeavours.

Sheikh Dr. Sharubutu called on all Ghanaians to collectively maintain peace, stressing the importance of unity and stability in the country.

The gesture is not the first time the Jospong Group has shown support for the National Chief Imam, as they previously donated to support the Muslim Ummah during Eid-ul-Fitr.

Earlier, at the head office of Zoomlion in Accra’s Adjirigarnor in Accra, the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye, delivered a sermon on the theme ‘Jesus is More Than Enough’, marking the climax of the week-long 2024 Jospong Group and Zoomlion thanksgiving celebration.

According to him, Jesus Christ is the truth and the accredited Saviour of the world.

“Jesus Christ is the truth and the accredited Savior of the world,” he proclaimed, underscoring that through Christ, God has reconciled the world to Himself.

“He is not merely the founder of Christianity but the Savior of the entire world—there is no disputing this truth,” he declared.

Apostle Nyamekye added his voice to the call on Ghanaians to exercise their franchise peacefully and avoid engaging in any form of violence.

“Let us ensure that Ghana remains a shining example of democracy, regardless of the elections’ outcome,” he admonished.

The ceremony was attended by dignitaries, including the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, and representatives of the Ga Traditional Council.

It also featured song ministrations by Diana Hamilton and worship led by Prophetic Kwasi Asante Annor of PIWC Trassaco.