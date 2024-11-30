Saturday, November 30, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    News

    Jospong Group Joins Chief Imam for Thanksgiving Service

    By: Prosper Kay

    Date:

    The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, and staff members of the Group, joined the National Chief Imam and the Muslim Ummah at the Ghana National Mosque Complex in Accra for the company’s annual thanksgiving service.

    The event, held on Friday, November 29, 2024, was an opportunity for the Jospong Group to express gratitude to God for His mercies.

    Dr. Siaw Agyepong extended his appreciation to God for the life of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, and thanked him for his prayers for the group.

    He also urged citizens to maintain peace during the upcoming December 7 elections.

    “We have only one Ghana, so let’s protect the peace,” he stressed.

    The Jospong Group used the ceremony to donate bags of rice, boxes of oil, and a cash donation to the National Chief Imam to support his benevolent activities.

    For his part, Sheikh Dr. Sharubutu expressed gratitude to Dr. Siaw Agyepong and his group for the gesture.

    He offered a special prayer for the group, seeking divine blessings and excellence in all their endeavours.

    Sheikh Dr. Sharubutu called on all Ghanaians to collectively maintain peace, stressing the importance of unity and stability in the country.

    The gesture is not the first time the Jospong Group has shown support for the National Chief Imam, as they previously donated to support the Muslim Ummah during Eid-ul-Fitr.

    Earlier, at the head office of Zoomlion in Accra’s Adjirigarnor in Accra, the Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye, delivered a sermon on the theme ‘Jesus is More Than Enough’, marking the climax of the week-long 2024 Jospong Group and Zoomlion thanksgiving celebration.

    According to him, Jesus Christ is the truth and the accredited Saviour of the world.

    “Jesus Christ is the truth and the accredited Savior of the world,” he proclaimed, underscoring that through Christ, God has reconciled the world to Himself.

    “He is not merely the founder of Christianity but the Savior of the entire world—there is no disputing this truth,” he declared.

    Apostle Nyamekye added his voice to the call on Ghanaians to exercise their franchise peacefully and avoid engaging in any form of violence.

    “Let us ensure that Ghana remains a shining example of democracy, regardless of the elections’ outcome,” he admonished.
    The ceremony was attended by dignitaries, including the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, and representatives of the Ga Traditional Council.

    It also featured song ministrations by Diana Hamilton and worship led by Prophetic Kwasi Asante Annor of PIWC Trassaco.

    Previous article
    NPP’s Alfred Boateng Maintains Strong Lead In Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai – Survey Reveals
    Prosper Kay
    Prosper Kay

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    Electoral Commission

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    NPP’s Alfred Boateng Maintains Strong Lead In Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai – Survey Reveals

    Prosper Kay Prosper Kay -
    A recent survey conducted by Winners Business Consult sheds...

    Fifth Flower Community Fair 2024 

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    This event will be held at the University of...

    Prof. Ransford Gyampo Raises Concerns Over Ghana’s Political Landscape

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Professor Ransford Gyampo, a Political Science lecturer at the...

    Massaeli Drops New Single “TOMAHAWK” – A Bold Love Anthem

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    Massaeli, the self-taught and self-made musician from Ghana, has...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    NPP’s Alfred Boateng Maintains Strong Lead In Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai – Survey Reveals

    Politics 0
    A recent survey conducted by Winners Business Consult sheds...

    Fifth Flower Community Fair 2024 

    News 0
    This event will be held at the University of...

    Prof. Ransford Gyampo Raises Concerns Over Ghana’s Political Landscape

    Politics 0
    Professor Ransford Gyampo, a Political Science lecturer at the...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE