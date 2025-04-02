Jospong Group Partners Austria to Boost Waste-to-Energy and Skills Train

A team from the Jospong Group of Companies has undertaken a knowledge transfer programme in Austria focused on waste-to-energy solutions and a national apprenticeship programme aimed at facilitating skill-based capacity building and training.

The team which comprised researchers, circular economy experts, and learning & development professionals conducted a study tour of major recycling plants producing Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) that meets the required standards for energy generation and as a substitute for fossil fuels.

Austrian Apprenticeship Programme

The team also understudied Austria’s apprenticeship model, a dual education system where students receive 80% hands-on training within companies and 20% vocational school instruction. Hosted by the Austrian Chamber of Commerce, the team engaged in discussions on the framework guiding Austria’s national apprenticeship programme.

Mr. Thomas Reichenbach, Education Advisor at the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber, explained that the apprenticeship model is designed to equip young people with the necessary skills for employment and career progression.

The Head of Jospong Academy and leader of the delegation, Brigadier General Mike Akpatsu (Rtd.) in an interview described the study tour as highly insightful.

He said the Jospong Group as one of the largest employer of Ghanaian youth has gained valuable knowledge on apprenticeship as a tool for skill development.

He gave the assurance of the readiness of the Jospong Group to contributing inputs into Ghana’s national apprenticeship programme if given the opportunity.

Mr. Jacob Ladi, Project Manager for the Waste Academy Project funded by the Austrian Development Agency (ADA) and Komptech GmbH, emphasized that the study tour was a crucial component of the broader initiative.

“One of its key outcomes is the execution of a waste-to-energy research project to be conducted by researchers from the Africa Environmental Sanitation Consult (AfESC) who were on the trip in collaboration with the Technical University of Vienna”.

He said “the research is expected to provide a blueprint for the implementation of waste-to-energy solutions in Ghana and across Africa”.

He further highlighted that “one of the biggest takeaways from the trip was the opportunity to incorporate lessons from Austria’s apprenticeship programme into the Jospong Group’s capacity-building efforts. This approach will equip the workforce with the right skills to tackle waste management challenges effectively and drive sustainable solutions for the future”.

Mr. Ladi expressed deep appreciation to the Austrian government for its support and reiterated his confidence that, by the end of the project in 2027, all key deliverables will be successfully achieved.

A Communications Officer of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mr. James Deku, emphasized Jospong Group’s commitment to sustainable waste management and green job creation.

He pointed out that “consistent capacity building and knowledge-sharing initiatives remain integral to the group’s operations”.

The “Jospong-Komptech waste Academy” initiative is a knowledge transfer programme aimed at enhancing capacity in waste management.

The programme which was launched last year in Ghana is funded by the Austrian Development Agency and Komptech GmbH.

This project reinforces Jospong Group’s dedication to advancing waste-to-energy solutions and workforce development.