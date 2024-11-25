Jospong Group, Uasin Gishu County to Boost Sanitation Services in Kenya

In a bold move to tackle Kenya’s crippling sanitation crisis, Uasin Gishu County has joined forces with the Jospong Group of Companies to revolutionise waste management and create a cleaner, healthier future for thousands.

On Friday, November 22, 2024, in Accra, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) and the government of Uasin Gishu County in Eldoret, Kenya to enhance sanitation services.

This partnership aims to utilise Jospong Group’s expertise in waste management to tackle Kenya’s sanitation challenges.

The Governor of Eldoret County, Dr. Jonathan Bii Chelilim, expressed confidence that this agreement would significantly improve sanitation and create jobs for Kenyans.

“We believe that this partnership will not only improve sanitation but also create employment opportunities for our people,” he said.

The collaboration is expected to enhance various aspects of sanitation management, benefiting thousands of citizens through job creation and effective waste management.

Jospong Group’s Executive Chairman, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, led the partnership negotiations.

Dr. Chelilim highlighted the importance of effective waste management, citing its impact on public health and the environment. He also underscored the need for sustainable waste management solutions, praising Jospong Group’s innovative approaches.

The partnership will also facilitate knowledge sharing and capacity building between the two organisations. The delegation from Uasin Gishu County toured Jospong Group’s facilities in Ghana during their two-day visit, exploring best practices in waste management and sanitation services.

The delegation’s tour kicked-off on Thursday, November 21, 2024, with visits to the Universal Plastic Products and Recycling Limited (UPPR)/Zoomlion Workshop and the Transfer Station at Abokobi.

The following day, Friday, November 22, 2024, they toured the Accra Compost and Recycling Plant (ACRP), JA Plant pool, and the Sewerage Systems Wastewater Plant.

The tour concluded on Saturday, November 23, 2024, with visits to Metro TV and the Kpone Landfills.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in addressing Kenya’s sanitation challenges, leveraging Jospong Group’s expertise to create a cleaner, healthier environment for thousands of Kenyans.

It would be recalled that in June this year, a high-level delegation from Kenya, comprising members of the Council of Governors, City Managers, and technical experts, embarked on a tour of the Jospong Group’s facilities in Accra and Kumasi.

The delegation expressed their admiration for the conglomerate’s innovative approaches to waste management and treatment, highlighting the impressive design and implementation of the waste and sanitation module under the Youth Employment Agency, a collaborative initiative with the government.

The visit underscored the Jospong Group’s expertise in developing sustainable waste management solutions, sparking interest in potential partnerships and knowledge-sharing opportunities between Ghana and Kenya.