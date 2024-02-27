Jospong signs deal to build waste treatment plants in Lagos State

The Jospong Group of Companies (JCG) has entered into agreement with the Lagos State Government through the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources to build waste treatment plants in Lagos,Nigeria.

The integrated waste treatment facility will help to transform the environmental situation of Africa’s most populous city.

The landmark agreement was formalized with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Jospong Group of Companies led by its Executive Chairman, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong and the Honourable Commissioner of the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Hon. Tokunbo Wahab in Lagos on Monday February 26, 2024.

The Executive Chairman of Jospong Group, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, in a remark, assured that, JCG is in Nigeria to help the State and also share knowledge and expertise in waste management and treatment.

“We have learned a lot of lessons from Ghana and we are here to share our technical and operational expertise to help improve the sanitation landscape of Lagos State,” he emphasized.

The Executive Chairman also assured the upstream operators (collectors) of Lagos that company with partner and collaborate with them as well as are support them with equipment to make their work much more effective and efficient.

The Lagos State Commissioner of the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources Hon. Tokunbo Wahab, noted that by the agreement, Lagos State is showcasing its commitment to a crucial aspect of environmental services through a Public Private Partnership arrangement.

“We are utilizing a PPP arrangement to address our waste management challenges effectively,” he stated.

He noted that the arrangement also includes exploring ways to convert its waste into valuable resources.

“Our goal is a cleaner, greener and prosperous Lagos. And we are fostering a conducive environment for the private sector to strive,” he stated.

He was of the view that Lagos State must find value in its waste instead of wasting it.

The Consul General of the Ghana Consulate in Lagos, HE Hajia Samata Gifty Bukari, asured the partners, Jospong Group and the Lagos State Environment and Water Resources of her support to ensure the success of the partnership.

Per the MoU, Jospong Group will establish a Material Recovery Facility; Mobile Transfer loading stations; Repurposing of current Olusosun landfill, Supply of self-tipping tricycles; and Bin manufacturing and plastic recycling plant to streamline recyclable activities.

Additionally, this proposed well proven sustainable solution to environmental sanitation will go a long way to boost Nigeria’s carbon ratings to enable it raise needed funds to build more sustainable infrastructure.

According to a report by the Lagos State Waste Management Agency, Lagos State produces approximately 13,000 tons of waste per day.

The consequences of poor sanitation are dire, ranging from the spread of waterborne diseases to environmental degradation, and disproportionately affecting the most vulnerable segments of our society, including women, children, and the elderly.

In Ghana, JCG has established 58 sustainable sanitation infrastructures for liquid, medical, plastics, and municipal solid waste including 16 integrated recycling and compost plants. These plants produce compost which is also helping to boost the agricultural sector of the economy.

The Jospong Group delegation included the advisory Board Members of Jospong Group, Madam Gifty Boi-Bi-Boi, Mr. Emmanuel Otchere Okomeng, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer-JCG, Madam Sophia Kudjordji, head of legal, Madam Gloria Boafo -Arthur Benneh, the MD of Sewage Systems Ghana, Mrs. Florence Cobbold, Managing Director at Waste Landfills Company Limited, Mr. Peter Dagadu, and some other members.

The Nigerian delegation which was led by the Honourable Commissioner for the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources also consisted of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Mr. Olakunle Rotimi Akodu,

The Permanent Secretary of the Office of Drainage Services & Water Resources, Ing. Mahamood Olakunle Adegbite, the General Manager, Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LASWAMO) DR. Ign Femi Afolabi and the National executives of the association of Waste Managers of Nigeria.