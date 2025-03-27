Journalist Gets First-Hand Experience of Keda’s Operations in China

As a journalist and a friend of Keda (Ghana) Ceramics Company Limited, I recently had the privilege of visiting the Processing Machinery Division at the Headquarters of Keda in Foshan, China.

During my visit, I was warmly received by the Keda team led by Sally Fang, Global Branding Manager (President Office) of KEDA Industrial Group, and Sherry Hu, Ticket Specialist of the Group.

They took the time to brief me on the company’s operations and provide a comprehensive tour of the production facility.

Keda, a leading Chinese company, has been operating in Ghana since 2016, providing high-quality ceramic tiles and other building materials to the local market.

The company’s commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction has earned it a reputation as one of the most reliable and trustworthy suppliers in the industry.

At the Processing Machinery Division, I witnessed firsthand the cutting-edge technology and innovative manufacturing processes that Keda has implemented to ensure the highest standards of quality and efficiency.

From the initial stages of raw material processing to the final stages of product packaging and shipping, every aspect of the operation is carefully designed and executed to meet the company’s exacting standards.

What struck me most during my visit was the level of expertise and dedication displayed by the Keda team led by Mr Guo Cheng, Manager of the Production Management Team of the Keda Ceramic Machinery Processing Division.

Every employee I met, from the production line workers to the senior management team, demonstrated a deep understanding of their roles and a genuine commitment to delivering exceptional results.

As a journalist, it’s not often that I get to see behind the scenes of a major company like Keda.

But what I saw during my visit left a lasting impression on me. Keda’s commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction is truly inspiring, and I have no doubt that the company will continue to thrive and grow in the years to come.

I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the Keda team for hosting me during my visit. It was a truly enlightening experience, and I look forward to sharing more about Keda’s remarkable story with my readers in the future.

The Division comprises the Polishing Machine Assembly Workshop, Luxco Coating Machine, Production Operation Office, Parts Assembly Area, and Delivery Area.

The rest are Parts Storehouse, Parts Cabinet Area, Squring Machine Assembly Area, Transit Warehouse, Motor Warehouse and Semi-Finished Product Warehouse.

The visit was partly sponsored by Keda (Ghana) Ceramics Company Limited, manufacturers of the Twyford ceramic tiles and Frencia sanitary wares, Justmax Travels in Takoradi and facilitated by Despite Travels.