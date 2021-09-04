Journalist gives to widow and her disabled daughters

Mr Stephen Chidozie Ngamegbulam, a freelance journalist and founder of the Apexnews Gh has donated an undisclosed amount of Ghana Cedis to a widow and her two physically challenged (crippled) daughters in the Bolgatanga Municipality of the Upper East Region.

Madam Janet Nsoh, is a 65-year-old widow who lives in Bolgatanga and sells fried yam and ‘kose’ to fend for the needs of her two vulnerable daughters, Paulina Aboso Nsoh and Ayine Nsoh.

The daughters were not born disabled but suffered the illness at various stages of their lives.

Paulina who is now 35 years became cripple after suffering from strange ailments at the age of 15 and while Ayine, now 30, is also suffering from the same form of disability and her predicaments begun when she turned 20.

The only son of the widow who was the breadwinner of the family died about eight months ago and since then, the family has been struggling to survive.

As part of his annual humanitarian service to the vulnerable persons in the Bolgatanga, Mr Ngamegbulam with support from friends identified the family to support them to help in their upkeep.

He said the initiative to extend a helping hand to the vulnerable on the streets of the Municipality begun in 2018 after the death of his father who had advised him in that regard.

“This year, I had already planned on what I wanted to do as my yearly activity but later I actually identified this family and their condition is serious, so I thought it wise to abandon the original plan for the year and rather render a helping hand to this particularly family,” he revealed.

The Journalist expressed optimism that the support would help the widow to be able to expand her business and cater for daughters so that they can live dignified and appealed to organizations and individuals to assist the elevate the suffering of the family.

On receiving the support, the widow expressed gratitude to the journalist for gesture and noted that it would go along way to support her to provide for her children.

Madam Nsoh explained that structures in which they lived was in a deplorable state, with several cracks on the walls and floors and posing danger to their lives especially during this rainy season.

She said her son had molded some cement blocks to rebuild their rooms before his demise and therefore appealed to the government, benevolent organizations and individuals to assist them to rebuild their living places to avoid collapse.