Journalist lures tourism investors to Ghana at UTE 2025

Mr Seth Ameyaw Danquah, a Ghanaian journalist, has taken advantage of the Universal Tourism Exhibition (UTE) 2025 held in Guangzhou, China, to showcase Ghana’s vast tourism potential, highlighting its natural elevations, cultural diversity, peace, and high security.

He emphasized the numerous investment opportunities available in Ghana’s hospitality and tourism sector, inviting foreign investors to explore the country.

During the event, he painted a vivid picture of Ghana’s unique cultural heritage, including its rich history, vibrant arts, and colourful festivals.

The country’s breathtaking natural landscapes, from the rolling hills to the scenic coastlines, were also highlighted as major attractions.

In addition to its cultural and natural attractions, he also emphasized Ghana’s relative peace and high security as key factors that make it an attractive destination for tourists and investors alike.

Mr Danquah, who is also a tourism advocate, encouraged the participants to consider visiting Ghana and exploring its many wonders.

However, he also acknowledged that Ghana’s tourism sector still faces some challenges, including the need to improve roads leading to attraction sites and giving facelifts to some heritage sites.

These improvements, he noted would greatly enhance the overall tourist experience in Ghana.

To get a firsthand experience of China’s tourism industry, he took a tour of some hotel facilities in the Central Business District (CBD) of Guangzhou and visited the Dragon Boat Park in Foshan.

According to him, the experience provided valuable insights into the country’s approach to tourism development and management.

The journalist who appeared at the event in full Ghanaian regalia said his efforts to promote Ghana’s tourism potential at the UTE event were a testament to the country’s commitment to developing its tourism industry.

He added, “With its rich cultural heritage, breathtaking natural landscapes, and peaceful environment, Ghana is indeed a destination worth exploring.”