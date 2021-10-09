Journalist Maria Ressa, first Filipino Nobel Peace laureate

Filipino journalist Maria Ressa, who alongside Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov has been awarded the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize, has long set herself apart in the field of journalism as an investigative reporter and media innovator.

The 58-year-old Ressa, who is the first Filipino to receive the Peace Prize, founded the groundbreaking news website Rappler with three other female journalists in 2012. Rappler became one of the first websites in the Philippines to use social media and crowd-sourcing for news gathering and distribution, and quickly became a game changer.

Rappler reported extensively on President Rodrigo Duterte’s campaign against illegal drugs, which has left more than 7,000 people dead since 2016. It has also published details of cases in which the killings appeared to be unwarranted, and various stories on the families of the victims.

In 2018, Ressa became the second Filipino to hold Time Magazine’s Person of the Year accolade when the magazine included her in a group of journalists fighting the “war on truth.”

Due to Rappler’s critical reporting, Duterte has repeatedly accused the website of spreading fake news and the company has been regularly subjected to government attacks.

In June 2020, Ressa was convicted of “cyberlibel” by a court in the Philippines and is currently appealing the conviction. If she loses the appeal, however, she faces up to six years in jail.

Ressa is also facing several other criminal charges for libel and tax evasion, which are widely seen as both trumped up and politically motivated. In addition to that is her on-going battle against a regulatory body’s order revoking Rappler’s licence due to its alleged foreign ownership.

One article that particularly irked Duterte alleged that his right hand man, who now plans to run for vice president in next year’s elections, had intervened illegally in a 310-million-dollar defence procurement project. Senator Christopher “Bong” Go and other officials denied the allegations, which led to Duterte banning Rappler reporters from the Malacanang presidential palace.

Ressa was born in the Philippines in 1963 and moved to the United States when she was 10 years old. She first studied molecular biology at Princeton University, where she eventually graduated with an English degree in 1986.

She returned to the Philippines on a Fulbright Fellowship in 1986, the year the People Power Revolution ousted late dictator Ferdinand Marcos after two decades in power. This milestone in the country’s history helped launch Ressa’s journalistic career.

Ressa has received numerous other awards for her work as a journalist in Asia over the past 30 years, most of them as head of both the Manila and Jakarta bureaus of CNN.