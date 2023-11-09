Journalist safety is non-negotiable – Information Minister

Mr Kojo Oppong Nkumah, the Minister of Information, has called for the investment of more resources into the work of journalists to ensure their safety while performing their major national service for the advancement of democracy.

“The safety of journalists is not negotiable. We must invest more resources, advocate support, strengthen collaboration, and hold the police and Judicial Service accountable for the attacks we have reported to them,” he said.

The Minister said this on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday in a statement dubbed: “Efforts to Improve the Safety of Journalists in Ghana,” to update the House government’s activities to ensure journalists’ safety.

Mr Oppong Nkumah said the phenomenon of attacks and intimidation of journalists was gaining notoriety in Ghana and that data available to the Ministry suggested that the trend was ascending.

He said increasingly, various actors in the Ghanaian society, including state and non-state actors, political party operatives, assigns of businesses and everyday citizens were resorting to attacks and intimidation of journalists as a means of expressing their displeasure.

“This is although the freedom of the press is a cornerstone of our democracy, and the protection of those who contribute to the free flow of information should be of paramount importance to us all,” he said.

In 2012 the United Nations introduced the UN Plan of Action on the safety of journalists, which requires a multi-stakeholder approach, to comprehensively address the three Ps.

The three Ps are; Prevent violence against journalists, Protect journalists in danger, and Prosecute the perpetrators.

The UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16 requires all countries to demonstrate progress in ensuring public access to information and protecting fundamental freedoms, which include the right to freedom of expression and safety of journalists.

The Minister said the Plan of Action aimed at creating a free and safe environment for journalists and media workers.

“Mr Speaker, the Coordinated Mechanism on the Safety of Journalists has chalked minimal success since its inception,” he said.

Under its advocacy function, an office was opened under the National Media Commission (NMC) on May 4, 2001 to conduct training for journalists.

Mr Oppong Nkumah said it would be helpful for Parliament to assist in holding the agencies accountable for the incidents that had been reported to them and urged the House to partner with the NMC in that effort.

Mr Samuel Nartey George, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Prampram, commended the Minister for the statement, given the situation of press freedom in the country.

That, he said, was the beginning of finding a lasting solution to journalists’ attacks and ensuring press freedom in the country.