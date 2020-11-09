Journalists have been asked to promote peace and national cohesion ahead of the December general election.



“Journalists covering the election should be extra vigilant, careful, and strive towards producing news reports that help build and unify the nation,” Mr Emmanuel Okyere, Rector of Mysteek College of Broadcasting and Journalism, said at the third graduation of the College in Accra.

He said because news were generally accepted to be factual and truthful, what one reported could easily make or unmake the nation.

Mr Okyere said a wrecked nation served no purpose to the citizenry, hence the importance to report in a manner that ultimately promoted national unity and growth.

He told the graduands that they would only build successful careers if, through their news coverage and reportage, they gained credibility and respect from the public because of their trustworthiness.

“If you want to do the right thing in order to earn the trust of your publics, which you so much need, report objectively,” he said.

A total 150 students, comprising 90 females and 60 males, graduated after a successful coursework in Broadcasting and Print Journalism, Newspaper Reporting, and Radio Presentation among others.

Mysteek College is an Institute of Commercial Management (ICM) approved Centre, where ICM courses are studied.