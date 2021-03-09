Some journalists in the Kumasi metropolis have appealed to the public to disregard the negative perceptions about the covid-19 vaccine and to avail themselves of the vaccination when called to do so.

They said contrary to the misconceptions and myths circulating, the vaccination was safe and there was no need for people to fear or panic when going for it.

The journalists made the appeal after taking their doses of the vaccines at the premises of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) in Kumasi.

It was organized by the Ashanti regional branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) in collaboration with the Kumasi Directorate of the Ghana Health Service.

“This is not the first time we are taking a vaccine produced by whites. If they had wanted to kill us they could have done it long ago and not today,” one journalist told the Ghana News Agency after receiving her jab.

“I wonder why most Ghanaians turn themselves to doctors on social media, and would begin to deceive the populace with fear and panic on a vaccine that’s safe like this.

It’s high time they put a stop to that and take the safe vaccine,” a female journalist said.

“I was asked to take a rest for about 15 minutes after taking the jab to see if there would be any pain or something, but I tell you, my brother, it even sounds like there’s nothing after resting for more than 40 minutes.

Let Ghanaians disregard any fear that is created by ignorance and take the jab for their own safety,” another journalist stated.

Dr Gyima Omari-Sasu, Kumasi Metro Director of Health Services, praised the leadership of the Ashanti regional GJA for successfully organising media practitioners to take the vaccine.

He said the vaccine was safe and there was no need for people to fear.

Dr Omari-Sasu said after almost a week of rolling out the exercise, there had not been any reported cases of adverse reactions on the vaccine.

He expressed satisfaction about the way people were responding to the vaccination exercise and appealed to those who had not received theirs yet to avail themselves when it was time for them to do so.