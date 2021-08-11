Journalists need to report accurately on issues concerning statistics.

This is because information on statistics is crucial to the public, especially policy makers who depend on such information for decisions, which ultimately affect the country’s social, economic and political growth.

Mrs. Abena Osei-Akoto, Director, Censuses and Surveys, said this when a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) was on Tuesday signed between the Ghana Statistical Service(GSS) and the Ghana Institute of Journalism(GIJ), on the start of a program to train journalists on statistical reporting.

She said with journalists basically being the first point of call with regards to information, the program would in the long run help the populace “appreciate the use of information in our daily lives”.

Professor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, Rector, GIJ, who signed on behalf of GIJ, said the Institute had the full capacity to offer the training program to journalists who enrolled.

“We have well qualified and experienced staff who would deliver to expectation, and even go the extra mile,” he said.

He expressed appreciation on behalf of GIJ to all institutions and individuals who contributed towards the program’s success.

A collaboration between the United Nations Development Program, the Ghana Statistical Service and the Ghana Institute of Journalism, the program starts on September 6th and end on November 22nd, 2021.