Journalists play crucial role in road safety – GJA Presidential Aspirant

Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, a Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) Presidential Hopeful, has intimated that journalists play crucial role in the dissemination of information to the public on road safety as well as accident prevention.

The impact of road accidents on journalists and the role of the media practitioners in reducing road accidents cannot be over emphasis; Mr Dwumfour who is the current GJA National Organiser, noted and stressed that journalists must be alive to continue with their day-to-day activities and must live to tell the stories.

Mr Dwumfour stated this on the side-lines of the Tema Ghana News Agency and Tema Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service Road Crashes Prevention Campaign, on the topic, “Effects of road safety on journalists and media houses”.

Mr Dwumfour, who is a media consultant and a businessman as well as Head of Corporate Affairs at the Tobinco Group of Companies, said journalists were exposed to potential dangers on our roads.

He noted that there were occupational hazards associated with every profession, saying that the vehicles that convey journalists to and from events or assignments need to be worthy enough.

“Are the vehicles well insured? If they are, is it a third party or comprehensive insurance? he quizzed.

Mr Dwumfour stated that journalists must be protected and secured and said insurance was very key under this circumstance; “if we’re not avoiding it, if we’re not being disciplined or curbing the menace, then it means we should put in measures to help us not feel the pain that comes out of accidents”.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, Tema Regional Manager of the Ghana News Agency (GNA), called for a paradigm shifts in the Ghanaian architecture; “Friends of the media a popular phrase from most Ghanaian speakers are meaningless unless we begin to give journalists the right recognition”.

“It is distasteful to witness journalists invited to an official event being relegated to the background and sometimes ignored, yet these same institutions or event organizers expect news stories out of the event to reach out to the world from the same person they have side step,” he said.

Mr Ameyibor noted that; “it is time media practitioners demonstrate to the world that the pen is indeed mightier than the sword. We must not only fight for the rights of others; we must also fight for our own rights”.

He tasked the aspiring GJA Presidential Hopeful to lead a crusade to fight for better condition of service for journalists; “sometimes you see journalists fighting for other workers whose condition of service is far better than that of the journalists but still agitating for enhance conditions,” stressing “who fight for the journalists”.

Mr Ameyibor noted that journalism is a noble profession, “we must be accorded our due in the comity of workers, let’s all fight for the journalists and those working in media establishment too, our work is also hazardous”.

The GJA Elections is slated tentatively for Sunday, October 3rd; Mr Agbenu, Editor of the Ghanaian Times who is also a former GJA General Secretary; Mr Dwumfour; and Mr Gayheart Edem Mensah, a media consultant, are contesting for the GJA Presidential slot.

Mrs Linda Asante-Agyei of the Ghana News Agency and incumbent GJA Vice President goes unopposed as well as Mrs Audrey Dekalu, also of the Ghana News Agency, and current National Treasurer also goes unopposed.

Mr Kofi Yeboah, current General Secretary who worked with the Graphic Communication Group and Ghana Broadcasting Corporation is being challenged by Mr Akwasi Agyeman of the Multimedia Group.

Mr Caesar Abagali, Ghana News Agency, Upper West Regional Manager and Ms Rebecca Ekpe of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation are contesting for the post of Public Affairs; Ms Mary Mensah, Daily Graphic and Mr Dominic Hlordze of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, are contesting for the Organising Secretary post.