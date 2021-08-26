Journalists report beating at hands of Taliban in central Kabul

By
DPA
-
0
100
Press
(FILE) A file picture taken in front of the Saudi Consulate in Neuilly-Sur-Seine, west of Paris on October 1, 2019 shows dummies with press armbands and jacket piled up by Reporters without borders (RSF) members during a protest to mark the one year of the death of Jamal Khashoggi. - The annual report by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on April 19, 2021 that journalism was at least partly blocked in nearly three-quarters of the 180 countries surveyed. Its World Press Freedom Index found 73 countries "totally blocked or seriously impeded" journalism, while it was "constrained" in 59 others, adding that many governments had used the pandemic to worsen repression. (Photo by PHILIPPE LOPEZ / AFP) Photo: Philippe Lopez/AFP/dpa

Two employees of the popular Afghan television station ToloNews claimed on Thursday they had been beaten by Taliban fighters in Kabul.

Reporter Ziar Yaad and his cameraman said they were beaten on Wednesday while they were working on a report, ToloNews reported on its Twitter feed.

They had been filming day labourers and unemployed people for a feature when Taliban fighters suddenly attacked them without apparent cause, the tweet read.

Reporter Yaad wrote on Twitter: “I was beaten by the Taliban in Kabul’s New City while reporting. Cameras, technical equipment and my personal mobile phone have also been hijacked … The Taliban got out of an armoured Land Cruiser and hit me at gunpoint.”

A Taliban representative told ToloNews the case was being investigated “seriously.”

The Taliban captured Kabul in mid-August after a rapid campaign of conquest across the country. They are now the country’s de facto rulers, as they were from 1996-2001.

The Islamists have said that media outlets could continue to operate normally. During their previous rule, there was no media freedom.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here