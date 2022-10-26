Journalists trained on road safety reporting in Nairobi

A three-day training workshop on road safety reporting for selected African journalists has opened in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

A total of 15 Journalists and journalism trainers from Ghana, Ethiopia, Uganda and Kenya are the participants.

It is organised by the World Health Organization (WHO) in collaboration with Science Africa and has the aim to equip Journalists to report on key road safety issues as well as help train others on the issue.

It is part of WHO’s Road Safety campaign to minimise road accidents in Africa, and an Initiative to help Journalists tell more and better stories that help to reduce deaths from crashes.

Mr Matthew Taylor, Coordinator, Road Safety Reporting Initiative, WHO speaking during the opening of the workshop, said road safety was a public health crisis that must engage the attention of all.

He expressed need for Journalists to highlight road safety issues for duty-bearers to come out with policies and enabling environment to address the situation.

Mr Daniel Otunge, Director, Science Africa, emphasised need for Journalists to go beyond reporting on road accidents to what happened to victims of the accidents.

He said this would help in preparation for victims and policy reforms to ensure safety on the roads on the African continent.