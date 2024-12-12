Journalists Urged to Act Now: Increase Awareness of Helmet-Wearing to Save Lives

Ms Mavis Obeng Mensah, Communication Officer at Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety, stressed the crucial role of journalists in increasing media campaigns on crash helmet wearing. She highlighted that their advocacy can significantly improve motorcycle riders’ attitudes and behaviours towards helmet-wearing.

She said the use of a helmet adequately attached to the head reduces the

chance of death and serious injury by the riders in case of accident or road crashes,

Ms Mensah said this during a capacity-building training programme for journalists on a media campaign to encourage the wearing of standard motorcycle helmets, which was organised by the Legal Resources Centre (LRC) and supported by the Global Road Safety Partnership.

The training aimed to equip the media with the skills and necessary tools to understand and appreciate road safety data for impactful reporting, appraise them on current ethical practices in road safety journalism, advocate for road safety measures, especially speed management,inimisingizing road crashes, injuries, and deaths, and develop standards on motorcycle helmets in Ghana.

Ms Mensah stressed that effective communications about road safety in the media are not just important but essential. They play a crucial role in ensuring safe mobility for all road users.

Mr Kingsley Domena, engineer in the basic standards department at the Ghana Standards Authority, urged journalists to support stakeholders in raising awareness of crash helmet wearing to reduce tau cases in the country.

He said Wearing a high-quality crash helmet when riding a motorcycle is essential for the rider’s safety.

According to him, wearing a high-quality crash helmet significantly reduces the risk of head and brain injuries during accidents or collisions. Regardless of the rider’s experience, unforeseen circumstances can arise at any moment.

Mr Domena highlighted that a high-quality motorcycle helmet offers protection and enhances ride comfort.

“The ideal helmet should be lightweight, aerodynamic, and well-fitted to ensure it doesn’t obstruct your vision or limit movement, is well-ventilated, a crucial role in preventing overheating and excessive sweating”.He indicated

He advised motorcycle riders to wear modern helmets, which often feature bright colours, reflective materials, and sleek designs that make them more conspicuous in traffic. Enhancing visibility reduces the risk of accidents caused by drivers not noticing your presence on the road.

Mr Enock Jen gre, Programme Officer, LRC, emphasised that the rate of motorcycle crashes and deaths on our streets is alarming and requires immediate policy focus and advocacy drive to combat this menace.

He added that one of the surest ways to minimise the many motorcycle crashes on the roads is to create awareness of the US-standardised motorcycle crash helmets fit for Ghana’s road network and weather conditions.