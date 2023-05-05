Journalists urged to help solve emerging societal challenges

Journalists in the country have been urged to help solve emerging societal challenges, instead of concentrating on reporting ills in the society.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister who gave the advice said modern journalism required solution-based and problem-solving reporting.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani to mark the 2023 World Press Freedom Day, the Regional Minister said, “the media should not only be interested in helping to identify, but also help solve societal problems as well”.

The United Nations General Assembly declared May 3 as World Press Freedom Day, observed annually to raise awareness about the importance of freedom of the press and remind governments of their duty to respect and uphold the right to freedom of expression enshrined under Article the 19 of the 1948 Universal Declaration of the Windhoek Declaration of Human Rights.

Mad. Owusu-Banahene underlined the need for an action to renew and push a high sense of responsibility into the Ghanaian media and inspire individual journalists and media practitioners to contribute positively to solving challenges impeding societal progress.

She said the media played a key role in shaping public discourses and opinions as well as influencing political decisions, hence the need for the media to be more responsive in solving social problems and ills in society.

Mad Owusu-Banahene reminded the media journalism and politics were for development, saying “we are doing our part as politicians to solve development challenges, the media must also do their part in churning out stories focusing on solution-based approach”.