Journalists urged to uphold high ethical standards

Journalists in the Volta and Oti Regions have been urged to exhibit the highest ethical behaviour to help deepen democracy and reshape society.

The call, according to Mr Divine Bosson, the Ho Municipal Chief Executive, was necessary to avoid defamation.

Mr Bosson made the appeal in a remark as Chairman during the region’s celebration of this year’s “World Press Freedom Day”, held at the Ho Municipal Assembly Hall.

He praised journalists in both Volta and Oti Regions for their great efforts exhibited over the years for the growth and development of the two regions.

Mr Bosson urged the media practitioners to stick to their ethics discourse, avoid manipulations from individuals and politicians, who may capitalise on their platforms for parochial interests.

“When you pursue situations and you get results, don’t be hesitant to let the public know, this may save you from being accused of doing one sided story,” he added.

Mr Emmanuel Kpatsi, Regional Director for the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), who was the keynote speaker during the event, touched on abuses of Journalists especially state actors and how to mitigate the associated effects.

He also urged journalists to protect one another during the discharge, forge a common front to help improve and develop the regions.

Mr Emmanuel Agbaxode, the Volta and Oti regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalist Association GJA, said press freedom was under attack globally and Ghana has not been immune to such threats.

He called on stakeholders, media organisations, and the government to support the effort in promoting and protecting the rights, freedom and responsibilities of journalists in the two regions and the country at large.

The ceremony, which was fully organised by the GJA, recorded journalists, media practitioners, Heads of State and Private institutions, and the public.

It was on theme: “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of Expression as Driver for Human Rights towards Ghana’s Development.”