Journey Beyond Travel Offers Free 10-Day Luxury Tour in Sweepstakes for Frontliners

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Casablanca–Morocco’s premier in-country tour operator, Journey Beyond Travel, has launched a sweepstakes for two lucky US frontline healthcare workers for a 2022 luxury experience highlighting some of the best Morocco has to offer. The sweepstakes runs through 2021 with winners randomly selected on January 7, 2022.

“Throughout this pandemic, the brave women and men at the forefront of this battle have shown incredible endurance, spirit, and fortitude,” says Lucas Peters, Managing Director of Journey Beyond Travel. “They are an inspiration. In appreciation of all that they have done, our team at Journey Beyond Travel are proud to be able to offer what, we can only imagine, is a much-needed vacation.”

The lucky winners will take a 10-day tour through Morocco. Winner must prove s/he was a Frontline Healthcare Worker at the time of submitting their entry.

The tour includes amazing and unique experiences, providing true cultural immersion, including:

A private car with one of Journey Beyond Travel’s famously hospitable drivers

Boutique accommodations, including architecturally authentic riads in the medieval cities and luxury bivouac tents in the Sahara Desert

Entry to the Roman Ruins of Volubilis

A private guided tour of Fez with a local expert

A special experience with a renowned desert guide

Sunset camel rides over the golden dunes of Erg Chebbi

A visit of the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Aït Ben Haddou

A private guided hike through the breathtaking High Atlas Mountains

A private guided tour of Marrakesh with a local expert

Most (though not all) meals with some amazing and diverse Moroccan food experiences, including some specialty meals with local families

Support and expert advice from the entire Journey Beyond Travel team

A sample itinerary and more information on the sweepstakes is available on: https://www.journeybeyondtravel.com/frontliner

About Journey Beyond Travel

Since 2007, Journey Beyond Travel, LLC has been Morocco’s premier sustainable in-country tour operator. We focus all of our efforts on one destination: Morocco. From the mythical markets of Fez and Marrakesh to the sweeping grandiosity of the Sahara Desert, the country’s many UNESCO World Heritage Sites, snow-capped peaks of the High Atlas Mountains, magnificent stretches of beach along the Mediterranean and Atlantic, incredible world-class cuisine, and famous hospitality, Morocco has something to offer for every type of traveler. Because we focus on one destination, we are able to have unparalleled expertise and a depth of knowledge that simply does not exist with most other tour providers, whether in Morocco or anywhere else in the world! We have been doing sustainable tourism since before it became marketing hype. We pay thriving wages to all of our staff; have local partnerships to reduce and offset carbon; select our accommodations based on a strict set of criteria, including how they treat their staff and the environment; and support a number of NGOs working to better local communities. At Journey Beyond Travel, we continue to work on new ways to be ecologically and socially conscious to have as great a positive impact on our planet as we can.

