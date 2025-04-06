Joy in Atronie as Asantehene Approves Elevation to Paramountcy

The Chief of Atronie in the Sunyani Municipality of the Bono Region, Diawusie Nana Amponsem Darko II, has expressed profound appreciation and joy on behalf of the Atronie Traditional Authority following the pronouncement by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, regarding the elevation of Atronie’s traditional status from Obrempong to Paramountcy.

Speaking during one of their weekly sittings, Diawusie Nana Amponsem Darko II reaffirmed that Atronie belongs to Otumfuo, including its land, waters, forests, and the powerful deity, Atronie Apomasu. He emphasized that as the overlord, the Asantehene has full authority to elevate their current traditional standing without seeking approval or consulting any neighboring paramount chiefs.

Highlighting Atronie’s distinct identity and historical autonomy, Diawusie Nana Amponsem Darko II noted that Atronie shares boundaries with Yamfo to the east, Sunyani to the north, Wamfie to the west, and Ntotroso to the south. However, he clarified that Atronie does not owe allegiance to any of these stools except Asanteman and, by extension, the Asantehene.

Providing a brief historical overview of Atronie’s origins and its longstanding affiliation with Asanteman, he recounted that the Atronie people originally came from Akyim Twereso.

Due to war, they migrated to Kumasi under the protection of the then Adumhene during the reign of Otumfuo Opoku Ware I in 1741. Recognizing their exceptional hunting skills, Otumfuo Opoku Ware I instructed the Adumhene to relocate them to Amoaman to continue their hunting activities.

They later moved to Subonpan before eventually settling at their current location. Upon arriving, they encountered a special breed of antelope called ‘Tromo’ in large numbers, which led them to name the area ‘Tromo Adidie’ (Tromo Feeding Place), a name that evolved into ‘Atronie’ over time.

Diawusie Nana Amponsem Darko II expressed optimism that their elevation to a paramountcy will bring significant development and prosperity to the Atronie township and its surrounding satellite communities. He listed some of these communities, including Antwikrom, Nwowasu, Atuahenkrom, Ohukrom, Adedase, and Ankamakrom, as key beneficiaries of the anticipated growth and progress.

Atroniehene said his Traditional Authority remains committed to working closely with Asanteman and the Asantehene to ensure that this new status translates into tangible benefits for its people, fostering unity, cultural pride, and sustainable development in the region.