Joy In Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis Over Easing Of COVID-19 Restrictions

The Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis has reacted with joy to the removal of the COVID-19 restrictions by the government and the return to normal life.

Ms. Maribel Okine, the Western Regional Director of the Department of Gender, is however calling for everybody to continue take their health seriously.

She encouraged parents to educate and help their children to adopt the habit of washing their hands regularly to avoid any infections.

Ms. Okine told the Ghana News Agency said the government’s interventions over the last two years had led to the positive results – spared the nation of the trouble of seeing the health facilities overstretched and more deaths.

The removal of the restrictions should not make anybody to be reckless with their personal health and safety.

Madam Augustina Dabban, Secretary at the Geological Survey Authority, applauded the decision by the government to ease the restrictions.

She however noted that people who were engaged in the selling of facemasks were going to be hit hard.

Mr. Nyameke Ackah, an educationist, said the decision to wear or not was now for the individual make and said it was important for everybody to bear in mind that “the government may not bear the cost if you let loose and acquire the infection”.

Madam Millicent, a beverage seller, said she was happy she would no longer have go through the discomfort of wearing a nose mask.

Mr. Appiah Kubi, a driver, said he was excited at the return of life to normal.

A team of GNA reporters, who visited some supermarkets, banks and some schools saw that veronica buckets and hand sanitizers were still in place.