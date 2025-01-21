Joyce Adishetu Bawah Mogtari Appointed Presidential Adviser and Special Aide

Joyce Adishetu Bawah Mogtari, a renowned legal expert and public servant, has been appointed as the Presidential Adviser and Special Aide to President John Dramani Mahama, effective January 21, 2025.

With an extensive career in law, governance, transport, and advocacy, Joyce’s appointment highlights her significant contributions to Ghana’s public administration.

A distinguished Nippon Foundation Scholar, Joyce holds a Master of Laws (LLM) in International Maritime Transport Law from the esteemed IMO-International Maritime Law Institute in Malta. Her outstanding academic achievements include receiving the IMO-Legal Committee Chairman’s Award for Best Student in International Maritime Transportation Law, along with a Certificate of Excellence in Maritime Administration and Management.

In addition to her qualifications in Ghana and England & Wales, Joyce is a partner at Praetorium Solicitors, where she continues to make her mark in the legal field. She is a member of several professional organizations, including the Ghana Bar Association, the African Women Lawyers Association, and the Women in International Shipping and Trade Association (WISTA). Joyce is also affiliated with the Chartered Institute of Logistics (CILT) Ghana and is an alumna of the U.S. International Visitor Leadership Programme.

Her educational pursuits go beyond maritime law, as she holds two Master of Arts degrees: one in International Security and Conflict Resolution from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Institute, and another in Development Communications. These qualifications complement her focus on leadership and advocacy in specialized disciplines.

Joyce’s experience in governance and public service is extensive. She served as the Deputy Minister for Transport from 2013 to 2017, where she was responsible for policy formulation and execution across 15 transport sector agencies, including aviation, maritime, and railways. She has also held key roles such as Director of Legal and Estates, and Solicitor Secretary for the Ghana Shippers’ Authority.

A passionate gender activist and advocate for good governance, peace, and security, Joyce’s leadership and advocacy work have earned her respect across various sectors. Her communication and teamwork skills, along with her dedication to service, continue to inspire those around her.

An alumna of top educational institutions in Ghana, including Wesley Girls’ High School and St. Francis Girls’ Secondary School, Joyce is also a writer and contributor to A Compendium of Stories. Outside of her professional life, she enjoys coaching, reading, traveling, and exercising. Married and the proud mother of four children, Joyce remains committed to both her family and the advancement of the nation.

Read Joyce Bawah Mogtari’s full profile below:

Joyce Adishetu Bawah Mogtari – PDF