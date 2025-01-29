Joyce Bawa Mogtari Defends Emeafa Hardcastle, Criticizes Society’s Treatment of Assertive Women

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Adviser to former President John Dramani Mahama, has weighed in on the recent public clash between Emeafa Hardcastle, the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Commission, and Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh.

In a social media post on January 29, 2025, Bawa offered strong support for Hardcastle, suggesting that women who assert themselves are often unfairly labeled as disrespectful.

“Let me say without any fear of equivocation that most often than not when we stand up for ourselves we are called disrespectful!” Bawa wrote, drawing attention to the gendered nature of the criticism Hardcastle faced.

The remarks come after Hardcastle’s heated exchange with Annoh-Dompreh during a break in the Parliamentary Appointments Committee’s vetting session on January 28. The altercation erupted after Hardcastle reportedly referred to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) caucus as a “Micro-Minority,” which reportedly offended the Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP. What followed was a confrontation that quickly escalated, sparking significant debate across political circles and social media platforms.

While some critics have condemned Hardcastle’s remarks as inappropriate, Bawa and others have framed the backlash as a reflection of the broader societal tendency to silence assertive women. Bawa’s post highlights the challenges faced by women in positions of power, who are often labeled as disrespectful or confrontational simply for standing their ground.

This exchange has ignited further discussion about the ways in which women in leadership roles are perceived, with many arguing that women who express their opinions firmly are disproportionately subjected to public scrutiny.

