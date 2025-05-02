Joyce Bawa Mogtari Dismisses Mahama Third-Term Allegations as Propaganda

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to Ghana’s President, has dismissed claims that President John Dramani Mahama seeks to amend the constitution for a third term, labeling the allegations as “laughable” and politically motivated.

The comments follow speculation by opposition groups suggesting Mahama, who recently secured a decisive electoral victory, aims to extend his political tenure beyond constitutional limits.

In a social media post addressing the claims, Mogtari framed the narrative as baseless propaganda orchestrated by rivals. “First, they said John Mahama would be a one-term president. They swore he would never return to power.

But God had other plans,” she wrote, referencing Mahama’s 2020 election loss and subsequent comeback in the July 2024 polls. She highlighted the opposition’s shifting rhetoric, noting the irony of renewed criticism after Mahama’s party secured parliamentary dominance. “Today, He has silenced their lies and propaganda with an overwhelming victory… And now, the same people are suddenly screaming about a so-called third-term agenda? The irony is rich,” her statement concluded.

Ghana’s constitution currently limits presidents to two four-year terms. Mahama, who served from 2012 to 2016 and lost reelection before returning to power this year, has not publicly expressed interest in altering term limits. Legal experts emphasize that amending constitutional provisions requires broad parliamentary consensus and judicial review, a process unlikely to advance without explicit presidential endorsement.

Political analysts observe that allegations of term-limit manipulation are not uncommon in African democracies, often surfacing during periods of heightened rivalry. In Ghana, where Mahama’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) recently regained influence, such claims may reflect opposition attempts to galvanize scrutiny ahead of policy debates. While Mogtari’s rebuttal underscores the administration’s dismissal of the allegations, the discourse highlights enduring tensions in a nation lauded for its stable electoral transitions.

Mahama’s return to office, backed by promises to address economic reforms and infrastructure gaps, has drawn both optimism and skepticism. His administration’s next moves, particularly regarding constitutional adherence, will likely shape public trust amid the polarized climate. For now, the third-term narrative remains relegated to political theatrics, with constitutional safeguards intact and no formal proposals for amendment on the legislative agenda.