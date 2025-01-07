Joyce Bawa Mogtari Expresses Confidence in NDC’s Ability to Meet Ghana’s High Expectations under Mahama’s Leadership

As Ghana prepares for the inauguration of President-elect John Dramani Mahama on January 7, 2025, his close ally and aide, Joyce Bawa Mogtari, has voiced her confidence that the new government will meet the high expectations of the Ghanaian people.

Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony, Mogtari emphasized that Mahama and his team are well-prepared to address the nation’s challenges and deliver on their promises.

“The expectations are very high and I am confident in my heart that expectations will be met,” Mogtari said, echoing the sentiment of a nation eager for leadership that addresses its pressing concerns. She highlighted the caliber of appointees announced by Mahama, suggesting that his leadership team reflects the serious commitment to improving Ghana’s governance.

Among the notable appointments, Mogtari pointed to the inclusion of key figures such as the former Attorney General as Mahama’s legal advisor, Julius Debrah as Chief of Staff, and Dr. Calistus Mahama as Executive Secretary. These choices, she believes, showcase Mahama’s readiness to tackle the challenges ahead, with an experienced and capable team in place.

Reflecting on her own journey, Mogtari, who has served as Mahama’s spokesperson and special aide for nearly a decade, acknowledged the importance of allowing others to take on leadership roles. “You can’t always be on the first list. The beauty about the NDC is that there is just so much talent, a large pool,” she said, emphasizing the importance of teamwork in the party’s continued success.

Mogtari, while stepping back from a formal position, made it clear that her support for Mahama’s administration remains unwavering. “Even if I don’t take up a formal position, I will serve John Mahama. I think it is an honour to hand over to such an amazing team,” she said with pride.

This sense of unity and collective responsibility within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was evident as the new government takes shape, with a renewed sense of hope and optimism that the team will effectively meet the challenges ahead.

As the inauguration ceremony proceeds, there is a palpable sense of anticipation for the next chapter in Ghana’s democratic journey under President Mahama’s leadership. With a strong team in place and a clear commitment to addressing the needs of the people, the NDC aims to fulfill the promises made during the election campaign and continue the nation’s path toward progress and development.