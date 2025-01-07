Joyce Bawa Mogtari Expresses Confidence in President Mahama’s Appointed Team Following Inauguration

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, the newly appointed Special Aide to President John Dramani Mahama, has expressed her firm belief in the capabilities of the President’s newly appointed team, which she says is well-equipped to meet the high expectations of Ghanaians.

Speaking with enthusiasm on Channel One TV during her arrival at Black Star Square for Mahama’s inauguration on January 7, Mogtari conveyed her gratitude for the opportunity and optimism for the future. “I feel humbled and deeply grateful to God for this day. Expectations are very high, and I am confident this team will deliver,” she said, offering a glimpse of the hope that many Ghanaians have placed in Mahama’s leadership.

Her comments followed the announcement by President Mahama on January 6, which revealed some of his key appointments, including Hon. Felix Kwakye Ofosu as Acting Spokesperson, Dr. Callistus Mahama as Executive Secretary, Prosper Douglas Bani as Head of the Interim Security Taskforce, and Augustus Goosie Tanoh as Presidential Advisor on the 24-hour economy and export development. Mogtari praised the selections, calling them among the best decisions Mahama had made, noting that the team’s skills and expertise were well-suited to handle the challenges ahead.

During his inaugural address, President Mahama laid out a clear vision for Ghana’s future under his leadership. He emphasized his “Reset Ghana” agenda, focusing on economic recovery, reforms in governance, improvements in the business environment, and a strong stance against corruption. In addition to this, he reassured businesses and investors of Ghana’s renewed openness, pledging a fair and transparent tax regime as part of efforts to stimulate economic growth.

“This is a new beginning,” Mahama declared in his address, rallying Ghanaians to unite and work together toward a prosperous and inclusive future. His comments reflect a determination to restore hope and progress in the country, with a focus on creating opportunities for the youth and addressing the country’s pressing economic challenges.

Mogtari’s remarks about the newly appointed team, along with Mahama’s ambitious plans for Ghana, signal an administration poised for action and focused on meeting the demands of a nation eager for change.