Joyce Bawa Mogtari Reacts to Appointment as Special Aide to Ghana’s President

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, recently appointed Special Aide to the President of Ghana, has expressed deep gratitude and commitment to her new role, describing her appointment as a divine calling.

In a social media post, she acknowledged that “God has spoken” and affirmed her readiness to serve with dedication in the position.

Mogtari thanked President John Dramani Mahama for the continued opportunity to serve and reiterated her faith in his leadership. “I am grateful to each one of you and grateful to President JD Mahama!” she wrote, emphasizing her readiness to contribute her best efforts to the administration.

Her comments reflect a strong sense of purpose as she prepares to support the president in his current tenure.