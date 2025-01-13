Joyce Bawa Mogtari Responds to Calls for Detailed Inauguration Expenditure Accounts

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, an aide to President John Dramani Mahama, has responded to recent calls for the government to provide a detailed account of the expenditures related to the inauguration of Mahama on January 7, 2025.

The issue arose after a former spokesperson for governance in the previous administration raised questions about the costs associated with organizing the event.

In her response on social media, Joyce Bawa Mogtari clarified that the inauguration event was organized by the government in collaboration with the Transition Committee. According to her, it was the responsibility of the Transition Committee, which was headed by the former Chief of Staff, to oversee the planning and budgeting of the event. She further emphasized that the State Protocol department was in charge of executing the event’s arrangements.

“The inauguration’s are funded by the government and in this case the former administration, represented on the Transition Committee by the Former Chief of Staff, and the planning is done by the Transition Team and executed by the State Protocol department, please,” Mogtari explained.

Read Her Response

Apparently @PalgraveDanquah, until recently the almost silent Akufo Addo Spokesperson on governance has been asking about the cost of President Mahama’s inauguration, I am still shaking my head. Please tell him that

Inauguration’s are funded by government and in this case the former administration, represented on the Transition Committee by the Former Chief of Staff, and the planning is done by the Transition Team and executed by the State Protocol department, please

Funny enough he sat mute as his Uncle’s government destroyed the economy and borrowed recklessly leaving us totally bankrupt and he never for once asked any questions about PDS, Pwalugu and the astronomical cost of the Non-existent National Cathedral and many others. Ghanians have totally rejected your government @PalgraveDanquah get a grip.

Thank you