Joyce Bawa Mogtari Urges Dr. Bawumia to Accept Election Defeat and Reflect on the Outcome

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, a close aide to President-elect, has called on Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 presidential race, to fully accept his defeat and engage in introspection.

Mogtari’s remarks come in the wake of Bawumia’s comments about why he conceded the election results before the Electoral Commission’s formal declaration.

In a direct message to Bawumia, Mogtari challenged him to acknowledge the loss. “Dear Sir, what other options did they have for you other than to concede in the face of a crushingly humiliating defeat!” she remarked. She further urged him to use the moment as an opportunity for deep reflection, encouraging him to accept the result and move on.

Bawumia, speaking to a group of clergymen who visited him at his residence, offered his rationale for conceding the election early. He explained that while some members of his team opposed the move, he believed that conceding was necessary to defuse the growing tensions in the country. According to Bawumia, the decision was strategically made to help calm the situation, as the political climate was becoming increasingly charged in the wake of the election.

Mogtari’s comments add to the growing discourse surrounding the aftermath of the 2024 elections, particularly in light of the heightened political and social tensions that have followed. Her call for Bawumia to reflect on his loss speaks to the broader need for political leaders to demonstrate maturity and accountability in the face of defeat.

This ongoing dialogue underscores the challenges facing political parties in a post-election environment. For Bawumia and the NPP, the focus may now shift toward healing divisions within the party and preparing for future political engagement, while for the country, Mogtari’s comments highlight the broader importance of peaceful transitions and political unity in maintaining stability.